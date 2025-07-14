Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Streaks Gaming Plc ( (GB:SATS) ).

Tao Alpha PLC, which will be renamed Satsuma Technology PLC, has announced the appointment of Henry Elder as the new CEO, marking a significant leadership change. Elder, known for his expertise in Bitcoin treasury strategies, is expected to drive the company’s focus on building its Bitcoin treasury and decentralized infrastructure. Additionally, the company has made a substantial Bitcoin purchase, acquiring £2.5 million worth of Bitcoin to enhance its treasury strategy. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to leverage Bitcoin’s secure monetary network while ensuring adequate working capital for its operations.

More about Streaks Gaming Plc

Headquartered in London, Tao Alpha PLC, soon to be renamed Satsuma Technology PLC, is a publicly listed technology company specializing in Bitcoin-native treasury management and decentralized finance-focused artificial intelligence. The company operates a treasury-first model, aligning with Bitcoin while investing in AI-based decentralized infrastructure and applications.

