Tanger Inc. Faces REIT Status Risk Due to Uncertain Tax Treatment of Forward Sale Agreements

Tanger Inc. (SKT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Taxation & Government Incentives category.

Tanger Inc. faces a potential risk concerning the U.S. federal income tax treatment of cash settlements from forward sale agreements, which could affect its REIT qualification status. The uncertainty arises because it is unclear whether such agreements qualify as ‘securities futures contracts’ under Section 1032 of the Internal Revenue Code. If Tanger Inc. recognizes a significant gain from these cash settlements, it might fail to meet the gross income requirements for REITs, risking a substantial tax penalty or loss of REIT status. While relief provisions exist, they involve a 100% tax on certain income excesses, and if unavailable, the company could lose its REIT status.

The average SKT stock price target is $37.00, implying 3.32% upside potential.

