Tan Chong Subsidiary Zero Co. Reports Strong Financial Performance for FY2025

An update from Tan Chong International Limited ( (HK:0693) ) is now available.

Tan Chong International Limited announced the financial results of its subsidiary, Zero Co., Ltd., for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. Zero, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported significant improvements in its financial performance, with a notable increase in profit and sales revenue compared to the previous year. The results indicate a strong operational performance and enhanced profitability, which could positively impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Tan Chong International Limited

Tan Chong International Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on vehicle distribution, manufacturing, and related services. The company has a market presence in various regions, including Asia, and is involved in the distribution of several automotive brands.

Average Trading Volume: 32,376

Current Market Cap: HK$2.92B

