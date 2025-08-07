Tan Chong International’s Subsidiary Zero Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Tan Chong International Limited ( (HK:0693) ).
Tan Chong International Limited has released the financial results of its subsidiary, Zero Co., Ltd., for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The results show a significant improvement in financial performance, with notable increases in sales revenue, operating income, and profit attributable to equity shareholders. This positive financial outcome reflects a robust year for Zero Co., Ltd., enhancing its market position and potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased dividends and improved equity ratios.
More about Tan Chong International Limited
Average Trading Volume: 32,376
Current Market Cap: HK$2.92B
