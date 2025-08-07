Tan Chong International’s Subsidiary Zero Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Tan Chong International Limited ( (HK:0693) ).

Tan Chong International Limited has released the financial results of its subsidiary, Zero Co., Ltd., for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The results show a significant improvement in financial performance, with notable increases in sales revenue, operating income, and profit attributable to equity shareholders. This positive financial outcome reflects a robust year for Zero Co., Ltd., enhancing its market position and potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased dividends and improved equity ratios.

More about Tan Chong International Limited

Average Trading Volume: 32,376

Current Market Cap: HK$2.92B

See more insights into 0693 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue