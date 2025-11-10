Tamura Corporation Revises Financial Forecasts for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Tamura Corporation ( (JP:6768) ).

Tamura Corporation announced corrections to its previously released consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The revisions include adjustments in the forecasted ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, reflecting a more significant year-on-year decrease than initially reported. These corrections may impact stakeholders’ expectations and the company’s financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

More about Tamura Corporation

Tamura Corporation operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production of electronic components and systems. The company is known for its innovations in electronic materials and equipment, serving a diverse range of markets globally.

YTD Price Performance: 5.68%

Average Trading Volume: 321,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen43.53B

