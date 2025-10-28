Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Achieves Record Quarterly Profit Amid Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited ( (IN:TMB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd reported its highest ever quarterly net profit for Q2FY26, driven by growth in core lending and deposits. The bank’s strategic initiatives, including opening nine new branches and forming digital transformation partnerships, aim to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. With a year-on-year total business growth of 11.40% and a deposit increase of 12.32%, TMB continues to perform strongly across key financial metrics, maintaining the lowest GNPA in a decade at 1.01%.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd (TMB) is a well-established Old Private Sector Bank headquartered in Thoothukudi, with a history spanning 104 years. The bank operates with a strong foundation and a consistent record of profitability, serving over 5.3 million customers through 600 branches and 12 regional offices across 17 states and 4 Union Territories in India.

