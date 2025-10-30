Tamburi Investment Partners Sells Partial Stake in Bending Spoons, Reaffirms Commitment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Tamburi Investment Partners Spa ( (IT:TIP) ) is now available.

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. has announced a partial sale of its stake in Bending Spoons, a leading European technology company, realizing a capital gain of over 25 million euros. Despite this sale, TIP remains committed to Bending Spoons’ future growth and continues to hold a significant stake, reflecting confidence in the company’s potential to further increase in value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:TIP) stock is a Hold with a EUR9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tamburi Investment Partners Spa stock, see the IT:TIP Stock Forecast page.

More about Tamburi Investment Partners Spa

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. (TIP) is an independent and diversified industrial group that has invested over 5 billion euros in companies deemed excellent from an entrepreneurial perspective. TIP focuses on long-term strategic support and growth in value, with investments in both listed and unlisted companies across various industries, including technology, fashion, and engineering.

Average Trading Volume: 160,192

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.44B

For a thorough assessment of TIP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue