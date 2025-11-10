Tamburi Investment Partners Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Tamburi Investment Partners Spa ( (IT:TIP) ).

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. announced a share buyback plan, purchasing 125,663 ordinary shares on the Euronext Milan market between November 3 and November 7, 2025. This acquisition, valued at over 1 million euros, represents 0.068% of the company’s share capital. The buyback plan indicates TIP’s strategic move to consolidate its market position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:TIP) stock is a Hold with a EUR9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tamburi Investment Partners Spa stock, see the IT:TIP Stock Forecast page.

More about Tamburi Investment Partners Spa

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. (TIP) is an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. The company focuses on investing in entrepreneurial excellence with a long-term perspective, providing strategic support and fostering value growth. TIP has invested over 5 billion euros in both listed and unlisted companies, including well-known names such as Alpitour, Amplifon, and Moncler.

YTD Price Performance: 3.20%

Average Trading Volume: 174,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.43B

