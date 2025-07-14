Tambourah Metals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tambourah Metals Ltd ( (AU:TMB) ) has shared an announcement.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced the quotation of 18,385,998 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 14, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and could enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Tambourah Metals Ltd

Tambourah Metals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction of metals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,202,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.09M

