Tamboran Resources Appoints New Director with Significant Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ) just unveiled an update.

Tamboran Resources Corporation has announced the appointment of Scott D. Sheffield as a director, effective from July 28, 2025. The announcement details Sheffield’s relevant interests in securities, including 104,166 shares of common stock held through Merrill Lynch, indicating his financial stake in the company.

More about Tamboran Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,586,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$380.6M

For an in-depth examination of TBN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue