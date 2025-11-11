Tamawood Limited Enhances Operations with New Software Amid WIP Reporting Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tamawood Limited ( (AU:TWD) ) has shared an update.

Tamawood Limited has implemented a new enterprise project management software, leading to a 39% increase in sales and a significant improvement in its cash position. However, issues with automated Work in Progress (WIP) reports have prompted a trading blackout while the company conducts a comprehensive review to ensure accurate financial reporting.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TWD) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tamawood Limited stock, see the AU:TWD Stock Forecast page.

More about Tamawood Limited

Tamawood Limited operates in the construction industry, focusing on providing project management services and solutions. The company is known for its enterprise project management software, which aims to enhance operational efficiencies and improve financial outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 9,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$112.6M

See more insights into TWD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue