Tamai Steamship Implements Measures Against Large-Scale Share Acquisition

Tamai Steamship Co ( (JP:9127) ) has issued an announcement.

Tamai Steamship Co., Ltd. has introduced response policies to address the rapid acquisition of its shares by Mr. Sun You Ning, who has increased his holdings to 9.51%. The company’s board, with unanimous agreement from directors and auditors, aims to protect corporate value and shareholder interests from potential control by an inappropriate party.

Tamai Steamship Co., Ltd. operates in the maritime industry, focusing on shipping and transportation services. The company is listed on the TSE Standard Market under the code 9127.

Average Trading Volume: 16,391

Current Market Cap: Yen4.71B

