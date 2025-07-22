Tam Jai International Updates on Securities Amid Privatization Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Tam Jai International Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2217) ).

Tam Jai International Co., Ltd. has announced an update regarding its securities as part of a proposed privatization by Toridoll Holding Limited. The update includes the lapse of 126,000 Post-IPO Share Options, resulting in 1,346,779,890 shares in issue and 4,270,410 outstanding share options. This announcement is part of the ongoing process under the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, with implications for shareholders and associates who must disclose their dealings in relevant securities during the offer period.

More about Tam Jai International Co., Ltd.

Tam Jai International Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the food and beverage industry. It is known for its chain of noodle shops and has a significant market presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 2,840,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.12B

For detailed information about 2217 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue