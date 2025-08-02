Tallinna Vesi Reports Strong Sales Growth in Q2 2025

Tallinna Vesi AS Class A ( (TVSIF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tallinna Vesi AS Class A presented to its investors.

Tallinna Vesi AS Class A is a leading Estonian company specializing in the production, treatment, and distribution of water, as well as stormwater and wastewater disposal and treatment. In the second quarter of 2025, Tallinna Vesi reported a significant increase in sales, reaching €19.4 million, a 23.4% rise compared to the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by increased sales of construction services and adjustments in water service tariffs. The company’s operating profit also improved, reaching €5.14 million, although net profit decreased due to higher corporate income tax on dividends. Key highlights from the report include a 6.6% increase in water service sales, a significant rise in construction service revenue, and ongoing investments in infrastructure to enhance service quality and sustainability. The company continues to focus on maintaining high water quality standards and reducing water loss rates. Looking forward, Tallinna Vesi aims to continue its investment in infrastructure and technology to ensure service sustainability while maintaining affordable prices for consumers.

