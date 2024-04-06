TalkMed Group Signals Potential Acquisition Talks

TalkMed Group Ltd. (SG:5G3) has released an update.

TalkMed Group Limited has informed its shareholders of initial discussions regarding a potential acquisition of company shares, but there is no certainty that a transaction will occur. Shareholders are advised to be cautious and not to make any precipitous decisions regarding their shares. The company promises to keep the shareholders updated on any significant developments in compliance with SGX-ST Listing Rules.

