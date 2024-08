Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Talisman Mining Limited has announced the cessation of 354,200 options due to unmet conditions, effective August 28, 2024. The options, identified by the ASX security code TLMAB and originally set to expire on December 15, 2027, at an exercise price of $0.264, will no longer be valid as the necessary conditions for their continuance were not satisfied.

