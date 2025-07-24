Talisman Mining Begins Drilling at Walkers Hill Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Talisman Mining Limited ( (AU:TLM) ).

Talisman Mining Limited has commenced a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Walkers Hill Project in New South Wales, targeting a large gold-in-soil anomaly and a significant geophysical anomaly. The drilling aims to explore the Sheepyard Prospect, which has shown promising historical mineralization results. Additionally, the company completed a geophysical survey at the Yarindury Project, indicating ongoing exploration efforts to enhance their understanding of mineralization in the region. These initiatives are part of Talisman’s strategy to advance its exploration projects and potentially expand its resource base, which could impact its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Talisman Mining Limited

Talisman Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s main activities include the exploration of gold and other minerals in various projects across New South Wales, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 121,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$29.19M

