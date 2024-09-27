Talga Group Ltd Demonstrates Strong Corporate Governance

Talga Group Ltd. (AU:TLG) has released an update.

Talga Group Ltd has fully complied with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2024, as detailed in their corporate governance statement located on pages 125 to 135 of their annual report and on their website. The company has affirmed that their governance statement is both current and approved by the board as of 26 September 2024. Talga Group’s commitment to these principles is aimed at laying solid foundations for management and oversight, ensuring transparency and accountability in their corporate governance practices.

For further insights into AU:TLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.