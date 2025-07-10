Takeuchi Mfg. Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Takeuchi Mfg.Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6432) ).

Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 2026, citing a decline in sales volume in North America due to uncertainties over tariffs and trade policies. While European sales are expected to stabilize, the Asian market faces challenges due to delays in distributor training and a sluggish Australian market. These factors, combined with increased costs from US tariffs and a stronger yen, have led to a downward revision in both sales and profit expectations.

More about Takeuchi Mfg.Co., Ltd.

Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of construction machinery such as excavators and track loaders. The company has a significant market presence in North America, Europe, and Asia, with a particular focus on expanding its operations in Asia and Oceania.

