Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Q1 Financial Results

Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in financial performance for the three months ending May 31, 2025, with net sales and profits declining compared to the previous year. The company has adjusted its dividend estimates and forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 2026, reflecting a cautious outlook amidst changing market conditions.

More about Takeuchi Mfg.Co., Ltd.

Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of construction machinery. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the machinery sector.

Average Trading Volume: 255,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen223.2B

