Takara Bio Inc. Revises Financial Forecasts and Suspends Dividends Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Takara Bio Inc. ( (JP:4974) ) has shared an update.

Takara Bio Inc. has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to a sluggish global life sciences market and challenges in acquiring new projects in Japan. The company anticipates a significant decline in net sales, operating profit, and net income, leading to a decision not to issue a year-end dividend. Additionally, a portion of executive remuneration will be waived to address the financial shortfall.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4974) stock is a Hold with a Yen931.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Takara Bio Inc. stock, see the JP:4974 Stock Forecast page.

More about Takara Bio Inc.

Takara Bio Inc. operates in the life sciences industry, focusing on bioindustry and gene therapy businesses. The company is involved in research and development activities and provides services related to contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Average Trading Volume: 403,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen109.9B

Learn more about 4974 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue