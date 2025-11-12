Takara Bio Inc. Revises Financial Forecasts Amid Challenging Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Takara Bio Inc. ( (JP:4974) ) is now available.

Takara Bio Inc. announced corrections to its financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The revised forecasts show a significant decrease in net sales and profits, indicating a challenging financial outlook for the company. This adjustment may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4974) stock is a Hold with a Yen931.00 price target.

More about Takara Bio Inc.

Takara Bio Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing and providing genetic engineering and molecular biology products and services. The company is headquartered in Kusatsu, Shiga, Japan, and is known for its contributions to life sciences research and development.

Average Trading Volume: 400,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen109.9B



