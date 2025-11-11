Takara Bio Inc. Reports Decline in Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Takara Bio Inc. ( (JP:4974) ).

Takara Bio Inc. reported a decline in financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 4.9% and a significant loss in profit compared to the previous year. The company has revised its financial forecast downward, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability, which could impact its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Takara Bio Inc.

Takara Bio Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of products related to genetic engineering and cell therapy. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in life sciences.

Average Trading Volume: 403,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen109.9B

