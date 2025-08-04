TAKAOKA TOKO Co., Ltd. Regains Full ISO 9001 Certification

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TAKAOKA TOKO CO., LTD. ( (JP:6617) ) has provided an update.

TAKAOKA TOKO Co., Ltd. has successfully regained ISO 9001 certification for all its business segments after addressing previous improprieties in its transformer products. This re-certification underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing product quality and adhering to its ‘SQC First’ principle, which prioritizes safety, quality, and compliance.

More about TAKAOKA TOKO CO., LTD.

TAKAOKA TOKO Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical equipment industry, focusing on products such as transformers and systems related to electric equipment, GX solutions, and applied optics inspection systems. The company is committed to maintaining high standards of safety, quality, and compliance in its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 51,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen47.04B

