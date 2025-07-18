Taizhou Water Group Secures Auditor Appointments at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1542) ) has issued an update.

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. successfully held its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 18, 2025, where shareholders approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the international auditor and the appointment of Grant Thornton International Ltd. as the domestic auditor. The resolutions were passed unanimously, reflecting strong shareholder support and ensuring continuity in the company’s auditing processes, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and trust among stakeholders.

More about Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the water industry. The company primarily focuses on providing water supply services and related infrastructure, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 16,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$76.5M

For a thorough assessment of 1542 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

