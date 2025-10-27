Taizhou Water Group Announces Passing of Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1542) ) has issued an announcement.

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. announced the passing of Mr. Yang Yide, a non-executive director, on October 23, 2025. Mr. Yang, who served as a director since March 2011, was recognized for his dedication and contributions to the company. His passing reduces the board’s size from fifteen to fourteen members and the nomination committee from seven to six members. The company plans to announce a replacement for the vacancy in due course.

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the water industry. The company focuses on providing water supply and related services, contributing to the infrastructure and utility sectors.

