Taizhou Water Group Announces Board Composition and Committee Assignments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1542) ) is now available.

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board has also established four committees: Remuneration, Nomination, Audit, and Strategy, with specific directors assigned to each committee. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which could impact its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1542) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1542 Stock Forecast page.

More about Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on water supply and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 8,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$67.5M

For a thorough assessment of 1542 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue