Taitron Components Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

An update from Taitron Components ( (TAIT) ) is now available.

On August 1, 2025, Taitron Components announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share for its Class A and Class B common stock, to be paid on August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025. The company aims to maintain an annual dividend of $0.14 per share, distributed in equal quarterly payments, although future dividends are subject to the board’s discretion and may be altered if deemed necessary for shareholder interests.

More about Taitron Components

Taitron Components, headquartered in Valencia, California, operates as a ‘Discrete Components Superstore,’ distributing a wide range of transistors, diodes, and other discrete semiconductors, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company serves electronic distributors, contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), offering value-added engineering, turn-key services, and original design and manufacturing services for multi-year projects.

Average Trading Volume: 11,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.89M

