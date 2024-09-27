Taiton Resources Reveals Corporate Governance Insights

Taiton Resources Limited (AU:T88) has released an update.

Taiton Resources Limited has published its Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2024, available on their website. The statement, adhering to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations, has been approved by the board and is current as of 27 September 2024. It outlines the company’s governance practices, including a detailed board charter, director appointment procedures, and roles of key executives.

