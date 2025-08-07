Taisei Oncho Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Sales but Lower Profits

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Taisei Oncho ( (JP:1904) ) is now available.

Taisei Oncho reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing an 8.3% increase in net sales to ¥14,550 million. Despite the rise in sales, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 32.5% to ¥451 million, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, suggesting a commitment to shareholder returns despite current profit challenges.

More about Taisei Oncho

Taisei Oncho Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the construction and engineering industry. It focuses on providing mechanical and electrical engineering services, with a market focus on infrastructure and building projects.

Average Trading Volume: 9,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen25.97B

For detailed information about 1904 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue