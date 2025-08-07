Taisei Oncho Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Sales but Lower Profits

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Taisei Oncho ( (JP:1904) ) is now available.
Taisei Oncho reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing an 8.3% increase in net sales to ¥14,550 million. Despite the rise in sales, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 32.5% to ¥451 million, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, suggesting a commitment to shareholder returns despite current profit challenges.
More about Taisei Oncho
Taisei Oncho Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the construction and engineering industry. It focuses on providing mechanical and electrical engineering services, with a market focus on infrastructure and building projects.
Average Trading Volume: 9,217
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen25.97B
