Taiheiyo Cement Revises Financial Forecasts Amid Market Challenges

Taiheiyo Cement ( (JP:5233) ) has issued an update.

Taiheiyo Cement has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to declining demand in the United States and intense competition in the Philippines. The company expects lower net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to previous forecasts, indicating challenges in its operational and market environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5233) stock is a Buy with a Yen4512.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Taiheiyo Cement stock, see the JP:5233 Stock Forecast page.

More about Taiheiyo Cement

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and sale of cement and related products. The company serves various markets, including construction and infrastructure sectors, with a significant presence in Japan and international markets such as the United States and the Philippines.

Average Trading Volume: 498,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen456.5B

