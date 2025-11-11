Taiheiyo Cement Reports Decline in Six-Month Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Taiheiyo Cement ( (JP:5233) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a decline in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company experienced a 1.2% decrease in net sales and a significant drop in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 18.9%. Despite these challenges, the company has announced a revision to its financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a modest increase in net sales but a decline in operating and ordinary profits. The dividend forecast remains unchanged, reflecting the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Taiheiyo Cement

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation is a prominent player in the cement industry, listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka stock exchanges. The company is involved in the production and sale of cement and related products, serving various sectors with a focus on infrastructure and construction markets.

Average Trading Volume: 498,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen456.5B

