Taiheiyo Cement Reports Decline in Half-Year Profits

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation ( (THYCF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Taiheiyo Cement Corporation presented to its investors.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation is a leading company in the cement industry, engaged in the production and sale of cement, mineral resources, and environmental and construction materials, with a significant presence in Japan and international markets.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation reported a slight decline in net sales and profits compared to the previous year, reflecting challenges in both domestic and international markets.

The company recorded net sales of ¥438,141 million, a decrease of 1.2% year-on-year, and operating profit of ¥32,853 million, down 9.7% from the previous year. The decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent was more pronounced at 18.9%, totaling ¥24,485 million. The cement business, which is the core segment, faced reduced domestic demand due to high construction costs and labor shortages, although exports saw an increase. The mineral resources and environmental businesses showed resilience with slight improvements in sales and profits.

Despite the current challenges, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation remains cautiously optimistic about future prospects, anticipating a moderate recovery in the Japanese economy and continued demand in its core cement business driven by national resilience projects and urban development. The company is also focusing on strategic expansions, such as the acquisition of ready-mixed concrete business assets in the U.S., to strengthen its market position and drive long-term growth.

Looking forward, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation aims to navigate the uncertain economic environment by adjusting its strategies and maintaining a focus on operational efficiency and market expansion, while closely monitoring global economic trends and their potential impacts on the business.

