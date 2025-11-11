Taiheiyo Cement Introduces Restricted Stock Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Taiheiyo Cement ( (JP:5233) ) is now available.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation announced the introduction of a Restricted Stock Incentive Plan aimed at motivating employees by aligning their interests with the company’s stock performance. The plan involves disposing of treasury shares to the Taiheiyo Cement Employee Shareholding Association, with a maximum of 179,130 shares to be allocated, representing a minor dilution of the company’s total shares and voting rights.

More about Taiheiyo Cement

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation is a leading company in the cement industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cement and related products. The company focuses on enhancing its market presence and operational efficiency through innovative solutions and employee engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 498,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen456.5B

