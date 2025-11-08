Taiga Building Products Reports Modest Gains Amid Rising Costs

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Avarga Limited ( (SG:X5N) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. reported modest gains in sales and gross margin for the third quarter of 2025, with sales increasing by 2% to $431.3 million due to higher lumber prices and a favorable product mix. Despite these gains, net earnings decreased to $12.8 million, primarily due to increased selling and administrative expenses and higher interest costs from renewed borrowing, impacting the company’s financial performance.

More about Avarga Limited

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the distribution and sale of lumber and other building products. The company is known for its extensive product mix and serves a diverse market, including construction and renovation sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 22,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$119.2M

