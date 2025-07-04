Tachibana Eletech Reports Progress on Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tachibana Eletech Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8159) ) has provided an announcement.

Tachibana Eletech Co., Ltd. announced the status of its share repurchase program, revealing that it has repurchased 81,000 shares at a total cost of 207,472,500 yen between June 1 and June 30, 2025. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 1,000,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

Tachibana Eletech Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on providing a range of electronic components and systems. The company is primarily engaged in the distribution and sale of electrical equipment and electronic devices, catering to various market needs.

