Tachibana Eletech Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Sales Decline

Tachibana Eletech Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8159) ) has provided an update.

Tachibana Eletech Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a decrease in net sales by 3.4% compared to the previous year. Despite the decline in sales, the company achieved a significant increase in comprehensive income by 116.1%, indicating improved operational efficiency. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 59.1%, reflecting a stronger financial position. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a modest growth in net sales by 2.2%, with a decrease in operating and ordinary profit, suggesting challenges in maintaining profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8159) stock is a Buy with a Yen3175.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tachibana Eletech Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:8159 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tachibana Eletech Co., Ltd.

Tachibana Eletech Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, primarily focusing on providing electronic components and systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its contributions to technological advancements in the electronics sector.

Average Trading Volume: 29,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen68.18B

