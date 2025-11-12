T.RAD Co., Ltd. Corrects Notice on Board Member Passing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from T.RAD Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7236) ).

T.RAD Co., Ltd. announced a correction to a previously disclosed notice regarding the passing and retirement of an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member. The correction involves the date of passing, which was initially reported incorrectly. This update reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in its communications with stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7236) stock is a Buy with a Yen9758.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on T.RAD Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7236 Stock Forecast page.

More about T.RAD Co., Ltd.

T.RAD Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of heat exchangers and other related components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market, and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in its product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 29,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen46.15B

