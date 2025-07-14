T.RAD Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from T.RAD Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7236) ).

T.RAD Co., Ltd. has announced the disposal of 10,848 shares of treasury stock as part of a restricted stock compensation plan aimed at incentivizing directors and officers to drive sustainable growth and align their interests with shareholders. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing corporate governance and maintaining credibility, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about T.RAD Co., Ltd.

T.RAD Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of heat exchangers and other related components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance its corporate and shareholder value through strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 23,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.6B

