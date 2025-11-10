Syuppin Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Sales Trends for October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Syuppin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3179) ) just unveiled an update.
In October 2025, Syuppin Co., Ltd. experienced a decline in e-commerce sales within its core camera business, affecting both new and used products. However, the watch segment showed a positive trend with sales surpassing last year’s figures through both online and retail channels. The company also saw a steady increase in new online members, indicating a growing customer base.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3179) stock is a Buy with a Yen1402.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Syuppin Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3179 Stock Forecast page.
More about Syuppin Co., Ltd.
Syuppin Co., Ltd. operates primarily in the e-commerce industry, focusing on the sale of cameras and watches. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange PRIME and is led by CEO Naohiko Ono.
Average Trading Volume: 110,990
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen24.09B
