Syuppin Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Sales Trends for October 2025

Syuppin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3179) ) just unveiled an update.

In October 2025, Syuppin Co., Ltd. experienced a decline in e-commerce sales within its core camera business, affecting both new and used products. However, the watch segment showed a positive trend with sales surpassing last year’s figures through both online and retail channels. The company also saw a steady increase in new online members, indicating a growing customer base.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3179) stock is a Buy with a Yen1402.00 price target.

More about Syuppin Co., Ltd.

Syuppin Co., Ltd. operates primarily in the e-commerce industry, focusing on the sale of cameras and watches. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange PRIME and is led by CEO Naohiko Ono.

Average Trading Volume: 110,990

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.09B



