Syuppin Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Semi-Annual Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest announcement is out from Syuppin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3179) ).
Syuppin Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 7.9% and operating profit dropping by 53.5% compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position showed a reduction in total assets and net assets, indicating potential challenges in maintaining its market position and profitability.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3179) stock is a Buy with a Yen1402.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Syuppin Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3179 Stock Forecast page.
More about Syuppin Co., Ltd.
Syuppin Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the retail industry. It focuses on the sale of high-end products, likely including electronics and luxury goods, given its market positioning.
Average Trading Volume: 110,990
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen24.09B
Learn more about 3179 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.