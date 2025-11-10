Syuppin Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Semi-Annual Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Syuppin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3179) ).

Syuppin Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 7.9% and operating profit dropping by 53.5% compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position showed a reduction in total assets and net assets, indicating potential challenges in maintaining its market position and profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3179) stock is a Buy with a Yen1402.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Syuppin Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3179 Stock Forecast page.

More about Syuppin Co., Ltd.

Syuppin Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the retail industry. It focuses on the sale of high-end products, likely including electronics and luxury goods, given its market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 110,990

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.09B

