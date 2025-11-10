Systena Corporation Reports Strong Financial Growth and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Systena Corporation ( (JP:2317) ).

Systena Corporation reported significant growth in its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with a 17.1% increase in net sales and a 47.7% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company also revised its earnings forecasts and dividend plans, indicating a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, which suggests strong operational performance and potential benefits for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2317) stock is a Buy with a Yen538.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Systena Corporation stock, see the JP:2317 Stock Forecast page.

More about Systena Corporation

Systena Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the technology and software industry. It focuses on providing IT services and solutions, including system development and integration, which cater to a wide range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 872,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen187B

