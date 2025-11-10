Syrma SGS Technology Expands with Key Acquisitions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Syrma SGS Technology Limited ( (IN:SYRMA) ) is now available.

Syrma SGS Technology Limited has announced the acquisition of Elcome Integrated Systems Private Limited and Navicom Technology International Private Limited. The acquisition involves Syrma acquiring 60% of Elcome’s share capital in the first tranche for INR 235 crore, with Elcome subsequently acquiring Navicom. This strategic move is expected to enhance Syrma’s capabilities in the manufacturing of defense and maritime equipment, potentially strengthening its market position and expanding its operational scope.

Average Trading Volume: 85,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 153.8B INR

