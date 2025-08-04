Syntara Limited Resumes Trading on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pharmaxis Ltd ( (AU:SNT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Syntara Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), has announced the reinstatement of trading in its securities. This follows the submission of its quarterly activity and cash flow reports for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The lifting of the trading suspension is expected to positively impact Syntara Limited by restoring investor confidence and enhancing its market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SNT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.12 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pharmaxis Ltd stock, see the AU:SNT Stock Forecast page.

More about Pharmaxis Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 9,860,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$97.65M

For detailed information about SNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

