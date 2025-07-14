Synspective Records Non-Operating Income from JAXA Subsidy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Synspective Inc. ( (JP:290A) ) has shared an announcement.

Synspective Inc. has announced the recording of non-operating income for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, due to a subsidy from JAXA’s Space Strategy Fund. This subsidy, amounting to 237 million yen, is part of a larger grant aimed at accelerating commercial satellite constellation deployment. The financial impact of this subsidy has been incorporated into the company’s full-year performance forecast, indicating a positive outlook for its operations and strategic positioning in the satellite industry.

More about Synspective Inc.

Synspective Inc. operates in the aerospace industry, focusing on the development and deployment of commercial satellite constellations. The company is involved in projects that enhance satellite technology and has been recognized by organizations such as the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Average Trading Volume: 3,465,424

