Synopsys Receives Approval for Ansys Acquisition

Synopsys ( (SNPS) ) has provided an update.

On July 14, 2025, Synopsys announced it received all necessary approvals to proceed with its acquisition of Ansys, with the transaction expected to close on July 17, 2025. This strategic acquisition aims to combine Synopsys’ silicon design and IP solutions with Ansys’ simulation and analysis portfolio, positioning the merged entity as a leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems and enabling customers to innovate AI-powered products rapidly.

More about Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. operates in the technology industry, providing comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, including electronic design automation, silicon IP, and system verification and validation. The company collaborates with semiconductor and systems customers across various industries to enhance R&D capabilities and productivity.

