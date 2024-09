Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.

Synlait Milk Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities, with a total of 76,283,104 ordinary fully paid securities set to be issued. The company’s ASX security code is SM1, and the planned issue date is slated for October 1, 2024. This move signals a strategic step for the dairy processing company as they seek to expand their financial horizons.

For further insights into AU:SM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.