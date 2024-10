Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.

Synlait Milk Limited has announced a new issuance of 76,283,104 ordinary fully paid securities, to be quoted on the ASX under the code SM1, effective from October 1, 2024. This move could potentially interest investors in the dairy industry and the stock market, as it reflects Synlait’s expansion plans and investor opportunities.

