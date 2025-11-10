Synertone Announces Delay in Rights Issue Circular Dispatch

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Synertone Communication Corporation ( (HK:1613) ) is now available.

Synertone Communication Corporation has announced a delay in the dispatch of its circular related to a proposed rights issue, initially scheduled for November 10, 2025, now postponed to November 24, 2025. This delay impacts the timetable for the rights issue, which is on a non-underwritten basis, offering two rights shares for every one share held, and affects the schedule for the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and related shareholder activities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1613) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Synertone Communication Corporation stock, see the HK:1613 Stock Forecast page.

More about Synertone Communication Corporation

Synertone Communication Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the communication industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing communication solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 559,220

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$103.2M

See more data about 1613 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue