Synergia Energy Advances Cambay PSC Operations

An announcement from Oilex Ltd ( (GB:SYN) ) is now available.

Synergia Energy Ltd has completed workover operations on its Cambay PSC wells in India, with the C-64 well now producing an average of 23 barrels of oil per day. The company is progressing with similar operations on the C-72 and C-74 wells, aiming to enhance production levels. Additionally, drilling operations have resumed on the C-78 well, marking continued development efforts in the region.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SYN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven by the company’s financial struggles, which pose significant risks. However, the low P/E ratio suggests potential undervaluation. Positive corporate events, including the strategic sale of assets, provide a potential upside. Mixed technical indicators add to the uncertainty.

More about Oilex Ltd

Synergia Energy Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. The company is involved in the development and management of onshore oil fields, with a significant presence in India through its Cambay PSC project.

Average Trading Volume: 37,056,166

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.04M

